Pranauv, Unnati clinch badminton titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: Second-seed Pranauv Ram (Telangana) downed Aumkaran Sharma (Haryana) 21-11, 20-22, 21-19 in the boys’ singles final to emerge under-13 champion in the All India Sub-junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at P Gopichand Academy on Sunday.

In the girls singles final, second-seeded Unnati Hooda prevailed over top-seeded Navya Kanderi 21-19, 21-19 to lift the title.

Pranauv and Sai Prasad Teegla lost in the boys doubles final to Ahanthem Kasprov and Borish Salam 13-21, 21-12, 12-21. Meanwhile, Telangana’s Shriyanshi Valishetty and AP’s Navya Kanderi downed Unnati Hooda and Divitha Pottasiri 15-21, 21-10, 21-16 in the girls doubles final.

Results: All finals: Boys singles: Pranauv Ram (2) (TS) bt Aumkaran Sharma (HAR) 21-11, 20-22, 21-19; Girls singles: Unnati Hooda (2) (HAR) bt Navya Kanderi (1) (AP) 21-19, 21-19; Boys doubles: Ahanthem Kasprov & Borish Salam (MNP) bt Pranauv Ram & Sai Prasad Teegala (1) (TS) 21-13, 12-21, 21-12; Girls doubles: Navya Kanderi (AP) & Shriyanshi Valishetty (2) (TS) bt Unnati Hooda (HAR) & Divitha Pottasiri (1) (AP) 15-21, 21-10, 21-16.

