Pranav selected for Special Coaching in European Basket Ball Academy

Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Madhireddy Pranav Reddy, who has selected for the Special Coaching in European Basket Ball Academy at Spain, was felicitated and congratulated by Sports Minister V.Srinivas Goud, Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesam, SATS Chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy at secretariat on Saturday.

The Telangana hoopster will participate in the basketball league in Spain.

