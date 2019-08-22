Pranav stuns Russian GM Pavel in Chess tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: V Pranav of Tamil Nadu caused one of the major upsets on the third day defeating second seeded Russian Grand Master Smirnov Pavel to share the lead along with three others in the fourth round of the Grand Master Chess Open tournament at the Hotel Marriot on Thursday.

Pranav, who has a rating of 2316, opened game with King’s pawn at e4. Pavel replied with c5 the Sicilian Defence. Pavel blundered on the 42nd move of Rh8 under as Stockfish. Pranav capitalized on the mistake and played Ne7 to his advantage. This made him exchange up for white. Around move 59, Pavel surrendered to hand over Pranav a big win.

Meanwhile, four players, IM Triapishko Alexandr, IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad, GM Karthikeyan P and Pranav are in joint lead with four points each. Telangana’s Ch Sai Karthik outwitted Baivab Mishra from Odisha to collect three points in his kitty while other TS players Ch Kushagra Mohan and Vishwanath Prasad suffered losses in the fourth round.

Important results (4th round): V Pranav (TN) bt GM Smirnov Pavel (Russia); Bhambure Shantanu (Mah) lost to IM Triapishko Alexandr (Russia); GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran) drew with Sahoo Utkal Ranjan (Odisha); IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (Tajikishtan) bt CM Kushagra Mohan (TS); Aaryan Varshney (Delhi) drew with GM Laxman (RR); GM Karthikeyan P (TN) bt IM Sahu Sekhar Chandra (Odisha); Manish Kumar (Odisha) drew with IM Raja Rithvik (Telangana); GM Savchenko Boris (Russia) bt Sammed Jaykumar Shete (Mah); GM Tukhaev Adam (Ukraine) bt N Surendran (TN); IM Muthaiah Al (TN) drew with GM Vasquez Schroeder Rodrigo (Chile); IM Rathnakaran K (Kerala) bt Gajendra Singh (LIC); Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (AP) bt Nawin JJ (TN); Gias Uddin Ahmed (Bangladesh) lost to Kaustuv Kundu (West Bengal); V Varun (AP); bt Ambarish Sharma (West Bengal); Mohamed Anees M (TN) lost to Nayak Rajesh (Odisha); Hari Madhavan N B (TN) bt Barik Jagdish (Odisha); Patil Pratik (Mah) bt Prudhvi Kumar V (AP); Ch Karthik Sai (TS) bt Baivab Mishra (Odisha); Chilukuri Sai Varshith (AP) lost to FM Ramakrishna J (AP); Pimpalkhare Vedant (Mah) drew with Vishwanath Prasad (TS).