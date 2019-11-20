Pranava group announces new east zone project in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: Pranava Group has announced their east zone jewel-like project ‘Krushi Gardenia Premium Apartments’, a gated community with 400 flats.

The project comes with high-end amenities and specifically major attractions like amphitheatre and home theatre in the star rated club house. The comfortable apartments with high-end amenities, is the first of its kind for the eastern zone of Hyderabad, a press release said.

The project launch is through Pranava Group’s associate company Krushi Buildtech LLP and it is at Rock Town, LB Nagar.

Spread over sprawling 5.5 acres, the project comprises eight towers and totalling 380 units with lush green gardens all around and perfect residential location close to Rock Town Colony, LB Nagar. Krushi Gardenia is all set to create a benchmark amongst gated communities in East Hyderabad, the company said in the press release.

The club house with a size of 20,000 sft will have all modern amenities to suit the modern lifestyle, it added.

