Pranavi, Smitha star in Hyderabad’s win in one-day Cricket league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Skipper Pranavi Chandra took 3 for 28 while opener Chandra Smitha struck an unbeaten 64 off 62 balls (10×4) to star in Hyderabad’s comprehensive nine-wicket win over Goa in the Elite Group A and B, Women’s under-19 one-day league match at Scindia School Cricket Ground in Gwalior on Monday.

Put into bat, Goa were restricted to a poor 110 for 8 in 50 overs. Pranavi Chandra, who dismissed Purvaja P Verlekar in the fifth over, captured two more as Goa set up a modest target for Hyderabad.

In the Hyderabad’s run chase, Smitha and Thaniyath posted 73 runs for the opening wicket before the later was out. However, Smitha and W Mamatha took Hyderabad home in 22.1 overs.

Brief scores: Goa 110/8 in 50 overs (Pranavi Chandra 3/28, Ishita Koduri 2/14) lost to Hyderabad 111/1 in 22.1 overs (Chandra Smitha 64 no, Thaniyath 28).

