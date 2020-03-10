Pranay murder: Case hearing on March 23

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Nalgonda: The SC/ST Atrocities Special Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing in the sensational Pranay murder case to March 23.

The case has once again come to limelight following the alleged suicide by the main accused T Maruthi Rao two days ago. Pranay was killed by persons allegedly hired by Maruthi Rao on September 14, 2018.

Miryalaguda police had filed cases against six persons in the case and filed chargesheet in SC/ST Special Court in Nalgonda on June 12, 2019. The judge fixed framing of charges on March 10 when the defence counsel requested him for time to study the copy of chargesheet filed by the police.

The police presented Azgar Ali and Subash Sharma, who were kept in Nalgonda district jail, in the court while other accused Khareem, Abdul Bhari, Shiva and Nizam were also presented before the court.

The Special Public Prosecutor filed death intimation memo of Maruthi Rao. Rao’s brother Sravan, who is also an accused in the case, did not attend the court proceedings.

Due to the failure of some accused to appear before the court, the Special Sessions Judge of SC/ST Atrocities Court postponed the hearing to March 23.

