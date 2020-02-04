Praneet, Mayukha emerge chess champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: Praneet Raj Lingamallu and Mayukha Sagi won the Class XIII to X boys and girls categories of the SLAN (Sports Local Area Network) & Telangana State Chess Association (TSCA) Inter-school Chess Tournament which concluded at Rockwell International School, Gandipet on Tuesday. All the winners are qualified for the grand final to be held on February 16.

Winners: Class I to IV: Boys: 1. Divyam Jain (3), 2. Sahishnu Sagi (3), 3. Satish Reddy Mandadi (3); Girls: 1. Gayatri Karipeddi (3), 2. Nivrithi Ammireddy (2.5), 3. Mahathi Jalasutram (2); Class V to VII: 1. Lokesh Sai Dasari (3), 2. Avanish Ram Vetsa (3), 3. Jagrut Maddipatla (3); Girls: 1. Vasantha Ramadugu (2), 2. Sukriti Srivastava (1), 3. Renu Alampally (1); Class VIII to X: Boys: 1. Praneet Raj Lingamallu (2.5), 2. Anvay Reddy Maram (2.5), 3. Adil Ahmed Khan (2); Girls: 1. Mayukha Sagi (2.5), 2. Gangireddy Siva Pranava Bharathi (1.5), 3. Maanyasri Betha (1).

