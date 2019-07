Praneeth slams double ton for Evergreen

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: P Praneeth Reddy slammed a quick-fire 214 off 147 deliveries to help Evergreen score 431 runs against Continental CC on Day Two of the HCA A-1 Division League match on Thursday. Vikram Naik also scored a century (121) for Evergreen while M Surya Prasad returned with five wickets (5/86) for Continental CC.

Meanwhile, A Jayasurya narrowly missed out on a double century (194) for Hyderabad Bottling against India Cement. Hyderabad Bottling declared their innings at 475/9 while India Cement was reeling at 164/6 at stumps.

In another match, Gemini Friends romped home by an innings and 28 runs win against Enconse team with Taha Shaik (6/25) and Rathan Teja (6/39) wreaking havoc in the first and second innings.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Deccan Chronicle 368 in 125.4 overs (CV Milind 60, Khusro Chisty 58, Yudhvir Singh 4/68, Divesh Singh 4/77) vs Sporting XI 184/4 in 54 overs (Tanay Tyagarajan 108, Ankur Tiwari 49); R Dayanand 137 in 47.2 overs & 27/1 in 8 overs vs SCRSA 340/8d in 81.5 overs (Chiranjeevi 80, Naren Reddy 106, Shanmukha 4/62, Mohit Soni 3/110); BDL 334 in 97.5 overs (TP Anirudh 54, Lokesh 3/85) vs EMCC 111/3 in 42 overs; Andhra Bank 368 in 89 overs (Karthikeya Kak 4/70) vs Jai Hanuman 203/2 in 74 overs (Rohit Rayudu 111 batting, K Sumanth 73 batting) Group I (Pool B): Evergreen 431 in 109.3 overs (P Praneeth Reddy 214, Vikram Naik 121, M Surya Prasad 5/86) vs Continental 9/0 in 6 overs; Gemini Friends 230 in 59 overs bt Ensconse 75 in 32.3 (Taha Shaik 6/ 25) & 127 in 46.2 overs (Junaid Ali 62no, Rathan Teja 6/39); Cambridge XI 279 in 69.5 overs vs MP Colts 337/9 in 97 overs (Sireesh Goud 103 batting, Satwick 4/46); Hyderabad Bottling 475/9d in 119.5 overs (A Jayasuriya 194, Pranav Varma 3/46) vs India Cement 164/6 in 58 overs (Sagar Chourasia 65 batting, Ashish Katipally 3/44).

