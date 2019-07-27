Praneeth’s fine run ends, loses to Momota

By | Published: 12:14 am 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: B Sai Praneeth’s fine run in the BWF Super Tour 750 Japan Open badminton ended in the semifinals as he lost to World No.1 Kento Momota 18-21, 12-21 in 45 minutes at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo on Saturday.

But Praneeth was honest to admit he fell to a superior player. “He played a patient and waiting game. That is his style. He played the strokes very late. Playing against Momota is never going to be easy. He has the ability to retrieve smashes. He has a very good defence. I should have been little more patient in my game. I fell into his trap and I began to make mistakes. He virtually dominated the game,’’ said Praneeth from Tokyo.

In the first game, Praneeth managed to steal some points from Momoto. The Indian even won five successive points, but that was only for a brief period. “He just waited for me to make one mistake. After that he was playing a supreme game. To be honest, he was too good. He is a street-smart player and has also good skills, whether in defence or attack. Of course, his fitness is his strong point.’’

The 24-year-old Indian said he learnt a lot from this final. “I have to be more consistent. I have to work on my fitness. I’m happy that I could play some good matches in the tournament. But this has to be done on a consistent basis. That is the key.’’ Praneeth said the 2-2 record against Momota is a little misnomer. “I won those first two matches way back in 2013, but after that Momota has become a very strong player, particularly after coming from the ban. He is one of the fittest players in the world. He has the patience to play long rallies and when he wants to attack, he can destroy any opponent. He has a good all-round game like Lin Dan. One has to be very fit, if a player wants to beat Momota. We can’t beat him in rallies and the only way we can win against him is to play an attacking game but we have to be supremely fit.”

Praneeth added that he was happy with his overall performance in the tournament. ”After a long period of time, I had a good tournament. I was able to execute my plans and strokes. I could move more freely on the court. At Indonesian Open, I was not at my best but here in Japan Open, I was able to play a more confident game, particularly after the first round match.’’

Talking about his slump after the Singapore Open win in 2017, he said he should have continued with same vein. “But somehow, I failed to capitalise on that. Last year, there were continuous tournaments and I could not concentrate much into my game and fitness. This year, I worked hard and I had some good tournaments in Swiss Open, All England and India Open.’’

Praneeth, who is ranked 23rd in the world, said his immediate priority is to qualify for 2020 Olympics. “I’m ranked 23rd in the world. I have to be consistent and win more matches in the tournaments. My focus will be on my fitness,’’ said Praneeth, whose next tournament is in Thailand Open that starts from July 30 (Tuesday).

