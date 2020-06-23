Prannoy tenders apology to Badminton Association

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: India’s top badminton player HS Prannoy, who hit out at the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for ignoring his name for this year’s Arjuna Award, tendered an apology letter to the body on Tuesday.

After BAI had nominated singles player Sameer Verma, doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Prannoy took to twitter to show his displeasure. In response, BAI had issued a show cause letter to the singles player asking for an explanation within 15 days.

“Prannoy apologized for his comments against the federation and any other person he may have hurt with his statement in the media and on social media platforms,” said a statement from BAI.

President Himanta Biswa Sarma has accepted the letter of apology. BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said, “It was unfortunate to witness something like this but Prannoy had reached out to us and based on his submission, we hope going forward players will reach out to the federation if they have any concern.”

Earlier, national coach Pullela Gopichand, in his capacity as a former Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna recipient, recommended Prannoy’s name for the Arjuna Award.

