Prasanna bags five wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: On the back of a five-wicket haul performance by Prasanna (5/15), Hyderabad Panthers thrashed Royal CC by six wickets in the HCA A-3 Division One Day League Championship. Royal CC were bowled out for 76 in 21 overs. Panthers chased down the target in mere 11 overs.

In A Institution One Day League match, Dheeraj, Subramanyam and Shiva bagged three wickets each for Canara Bank during their eight wickets win over AICC.

Brief scores: HCA A-3 Division One Day League Championship: Acrylic CC 222/9 in 33 overs (P Vamshi 50, Murali 3/35) lost to Hyderabad Panthers C 223/5 in 18 overs (Naresh B 77, Mahesh 58); International CC 212/8 in 45 overs (Akshat Reddy 97, CH Ezekiel 4/34) bt Vimco CC 92 in 25.1 overs (Mahas 3/49, Harshil 3/19, Ruthish 3/3); Royal CC 76 in 21 overs (Mahesh 3/25, Prasanna 5/15) lost to Hyderabad Panthers CC 78/4 in 11 overs.

HCA A Institution One Day League Championship: AICC 130/9 in 20 overs (Jatin 55, Dheeraj 3/20, Subramanyam 3/25, Shiva 3/27) lost to Canara Bank 134/2 in 14.3 overs (Nikhil 65 not out); ECIL 183/7 in 25 overs (Bhupendra 63) bt PBCC 142/9 in 25 overs (Rathod 4/23).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.