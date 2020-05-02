Prashanth Reddy discusses ways to reboot construction sector in state post lockdown

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: Considering the departure of huge number of construction workers to their hometowns in other States from Telangana due to the lockdown, Minister for Roads and Buildings and Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday discussed issues related to the resumption of the vital sector after lifting of the lockdown. He held a meeting with representatives of the real estate industry at his office in Irram Manzil.

The Minister expressed concern over the non-availability of labour and material to kick-start the industry immediately after the lockdown. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already suggested that labourers returning to the State from Gulf and those returning from Mumbai and other parts of the country should be deployed to fill the void,” he said, and directed the officers to start working in this regard.

The Minister also suggested large scale training for unskilled and semi-skilled youth through National Academy of Construction (NAC) so that they can be employed in the construction sector. It was then decided to form an Expert Committee led by Director General of NAC, Director Trainings and representatives from building industry who will be entrusted to prepare an “Exit Strategy” for the sector to be submitted to the Chief Minister.

Armur MLA Jeevan Reddy, R and B Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, NAC DG Bhikshapathi and representatives of Credai, Treda, BAI, BFT and various building industry attended the meeting.

