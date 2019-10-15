Prashanth Reddy takes up issues with Gadkari

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The State government has urged the Centre to complete numbering for an additional stretch of 3,150 km of national highways in Telangana State and also increase budget allocation from Rs 270 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded positively and assured to resolve the issues raised by the Telangana government during a meeting on ‘One Nation-One Tag’ in New Delhi on Monday.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, who attended the meeting, said the State government was ready to bear 50 per cent of expenditure to replace traditional toll plazas with electronic toll plazas on national highways in the State. Installation of electronic toll plazas for each lane is estimated to cost Rs 20 lakh.

“We welcome the Central government’s decision to introduce the Fast Tag system to reduce waiting time at toll plazas, conserve fuel, besides bringing transparency in toll collection. However, we requested the Centre to have a hybrid system by retaining traditional toll lanes as well,” he said.

The Minister submitted a representation to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to resolve pending issues pertaining to the State. While the Centre agreed to provide an additional stretch of 3,150 km of national highway in the State, numbering was provided only for 1,380 km. He asked the Centre to commence road laying works for highways whose numbering has been completed. The State government expressed its willingness to bear

50 per cent of expenditure for land acquisition for these new highways.

In his representation, Prashanth Reddy sought the Union government to take up various development and upgradation works on NH-44 (Old NH-7) for prevention of accidents at a cost of about Rs 1,462 crore. He also requested the Centre to take up projects under Bharat Mala programme and upgrade stretch of 46 km on NH-163 from ORR APPA Junction to Manneguda and 31.8 km of NH-365A from Kodad to Khammam. He asked the Central government to develop the missing link of Bodhan-Rudroor-Madnoor on NH-161 BB as a priority.

The State government urged the Centre to issue approvals for the proposed Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad city as per EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) or Hyderabad annual mode. The Union government was also requested to notify seven State highways into national highways covering a stretch of 907 km, besides several other pending projects.

