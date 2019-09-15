Prateek Kuhad to enthral Hyderabadi fans on Oct 10

By | Published: 4:08 pm 5:05 pm

Zee Live’s Supermoon is now set to rock India with one of the rising stars of the country, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. Launched on April 2019, the Supermoon platform is transforming India’s live entertainment space by touring with the best of live entertainment acts in the country.

Supermoon announces an 11-city India tour with popular Indian singer-songwriter and musician Prateek Kuhad. His most ambitious project so far, Prateek Kuhad’s Winter Tour will cover shows across eight countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and India.

The India leg will have shows across 11 cities starting October 10 in Hyderabad and ending on December 22 in Delhi, including shows in cities like Surat, Pune, Mumbai.

Prateek’s India Tour comes over a year since the release of cold/mess which hit #1 on iTunes India charts upon release in July 2018 and has been streamed by millions of fans around the world. Prateek also became one of the most-streamed Indian artistes on Spotify, within weeks of the streaming service’s launch in India.

Splitting his time between New York and New Delhi, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter is well on his way to becoming a truly global artist with a global fan-base.

“The past year has been really humbling,” says Prateek of the year in which he toured the US and UK. “I’ve already got to tour and play to fans in so many parts of the world. Excited to get on the road again and play to fans in India with Zee Live’s Supermoon!,” he adds.