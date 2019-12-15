Prateek scores century for Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Wicket-keeper batsman Prateek Reddy scored a century (100 off 129 balls) while the rest of the batsmen, barring opener M Pratysh (56), faltered as the hosts Hyderabad were bundled out for 235 in 64 overs, leaving a target of 194 runs for Maharashtra in the third day of the four-day Cooch Behar Trophy match at Gymkhana Ground on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 237/7, Maharashtra added 70 more runs, thanks to AA Pawar (57) to gain a crucial 42-run first-innings lead. Skipper G Anikethreddy (4/110) grabbed four wickets for the hosts.

Hyderabad, in reply, lost their last seven wickets for 87 runs as the visitors’ pacer Hangargekar bagged five wickets (5/41). Prateek Reddy was the ninth man to be out when the score was 233.

Chasing a modest total, Maharashtra lost opener Soham Shinde (2) early to MD Saqlain as the visitors were 15/1 at stumps, needing 179 to win on the final day.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 265 & 235 in 64 overs (Prateek Reddy 100, M Pratyush 56, Hangargekar 5/41) vs Karnataka 307 in 114 overs (AA Pawar 57, Anikethreddy 4/110) & 15/1 in 7 overs.

