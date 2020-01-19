Prateek’s 94 gives Hyd first-innings lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: A defiant 94 by wicket-keeper batsman Prateek Reddy helped Hyderabad gain a vital 22-run first-innings lead against the visitors Gujarat on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Sunday.

Prateek added quick runs with the lower order batsmen as Hyderabad scored 244 in response to Gujarat’s 222 in the first innings. His 109-ball knock was laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes. Rishi Umrigar (4/62) and Umang (3/12) were amongst the wickets for the visitors.

Gujarat, in reply, lost two quick wickets before MR Vachheta (48 batting) and Arya Rathod (33 batting) added an unbeaten 62-run stand for the fourth wicket to finish 123/3 at stumps.

Brief scores: Gujarat 222 & 123/3 in 43 overs vs Hyderabad 244 in 64.4 overs (Prateek Reddy 94, Rishi Umrigar 4/62, Umang 3/12).

