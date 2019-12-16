‘Prathi Roju…’ pre-release event enthrals Mega fans

By | Published: 9:21 pm 9:23 pm

Delightful performances and celebratory atmosphere marked the pre-release event of Prathi Roju Pandage, which transformed the auditorium into a real festival with the august attendance of the entire cast and crew along with ace producers Allu Aravind and Dil Raju, along with Vamsi of UV creations.

Suma’s lively anchoring added to the excitement of the Mega fans who turned up in large numbers. Allu Aravind thanked and appreciated everyone involved in the making of Prathi Roju Pandage and said that director Maruthi has once again showed his stamp of injecting the family sentiments into viewers’ hearts in a very lively fashion in this film.

“I don’t think that there is another director who knows about the theatre pulse as good as he does. He looks very simple by nature. But his depth will be six to seven feet inside the earth. This is a film that shows how one should care for parents,” said Aravind.

“The style of pre-release events was initiated by us with Sarrainodu in Vizag. After that, it became a ritual. It is nothing but a request for a blessing from the audience. I am sure that this film is going to be a very big hit,” Aravind added. Dil Raju expressed the same wish and said that Prathi Roju Pandage would be as much a big hit as his Sathamanam Bhavathi. Director Maruthi, in his speech, said that he narrated the story to Dil Raju first and later to Allu Aravind.

“I owe so much to Allu Aravind garu, Bunny Vasu and Vamsi for encouraging my thought and helping me make it into a film. They spent a huge amount for a script that came to my mind. Teju is my one and only younger brother who filled me with requisite energy to do a film with him every year. Megastar Chiranjeevi garu blessed me when I narrated this story for three hours as I did at the time of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy,” Maruthi said.

Sai Dharam Tej narrated his experiences in an emotional speech. He said that his career has been fluctuating for the last two years. “After Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, I got the opportunity to work with Geetha Arts. This character and the film equally touch every heart. It makes us rethink about our parents and their well-being. I promise the Mega fans that it will certainly be a superhit film,” Teja said. Actors Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Naresh and Raashi Khanna also spoke and expressed their joy for being associated with this project and director Maruthi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter