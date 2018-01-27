Prathibha Nandakumar talks about transition of Kannada literature

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: An interactive session ‘Kannada Literature: Past Forward’ moderated by Rajendra Chenni had Prathibha Nandakumar offering insights into Kannada literature in the past and its transition.

In the session, Prathibha spoke about her journey and how there were only male poets but not female in Kannada literature. “Though there were female short story writers at the time, there were no female poets. Thus when I started in 1980, I had no role models to idolise,” she recalled.

Talking about her poetic journey, Prathibha said that she was very young when she started off and never faced gender discrimination. In the last 30 to 40 years, society has regressed, she said citing the example of ‘Padmaavat’. “Then, we were not like today. Back then, my peers or I could write extremely explicit poems and the society would accept them.”

The present generation was less exposed to the works of senior poets which caused a disconnect with the past. She says, “Now, suddenly a young girl writes something and thinks she is the first one to write it not realising it was already written 40 years ago”. She praised the younger generation for using social media to reach out to people through poetry.