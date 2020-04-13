Prathima Foundation to donate one crore masks in Telangana

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Karimnagar: Prathima Foundation has launched the distribution of one crore masks programme here on Monday. These masks are to be distributed to farmers, agricultural workers and other rural people.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar along with Prathima Foundation chairperson, Dr B Harini launched the distribution programme at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said though masks were available in towns, they were not available in rural areas. With a view to provide masks to farmers, agricultural workers, Prathima Group of companies have decided to distributed one crore masks in rural areas.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which earlier advised the people to wear N95 and N92 masks to protect themselves from coronavirus, has changed its decision. Three days ago, ICMR has instructed Central and State governments to make available three-fold cotton masks to rural people.

Based on ICMR instructions, Prathima Foundation has decided to distribute one crore cotton masks to rural people in erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad and Warangal districts.

It is nothing but to develop sensitisation to issues of virus to people and encourage philanthropists to come forward for distribution of masks among rural people.

He asked village Sarpanchs to take initiative to distribute cotton masks to the residents of their respective villages. Vinod Kumar distributed masks to Sarpanchs participated in the programme.

