Pratt & Whitney bullish on Hyderabad centre

Hyderabad: Enthused by the response it is getting for its training courses in Hyderabad, the Pratt & Whitney’s Customer Training Centre at Hyderabad has drawn up plans to augment its facilities by bringing in at least two additional geared turbofan (GTF) family of engines in around two years, said a top official.

This apart, it will look to engage with more medium and small enterprises that are into manufacturing of components under its Industry Capability Enhancement Programme (ICEP). Through this, it will help the manufacturing units to move up the value-chain and tap emerging opportunities in aerospace manufacturing in Hyderabad, which is fast evolving into an aerospace manufacturing hub, said Amit Pathak, General Manager, Pratt &Whitney’s Customer Training Centre (CTC).

It will also focus on more engagements with institutions that offer courses in mechanical, aeronautical and aerospace related areas to offer hands-on experience to their students. In May, the Hyderabad centre announced completion of 5,000 student days of training since commencing operations in September 2015. And it took just about a month to add another 2,000 student days of training. “This is the pace we are growing at,” Pathak said in a guided tour to the CTC. The Hyderabad CTC is third facility after the US and China. It is approved by the DGCA as well as the EASA (Europe).

“We are now targeting a 9,000-student days a year training capacity shortly as we are expanding our business,” he said. It has so far trained personnel from over 30 operators which include airline and MROs. They have come to Hyderabad from 20 nationalities. “We have made Hyderabad a hub for aviation training in the South Asia region. It is a big achievement for us. When we started operations in Hyderabad, there was hardly any aviation-related training happening. We now have customers from Vietnam, Philippines, Russia and other countries. We also send instructors to our clients in New Zealand, Lebanon, Dubai, South America, the US, Europe and the UK,” the official said.

The centre allows students to work on engines, remove and replace components. It also uses virtual reality to teach concepts that are not visible to the naked eye. The CTC has tied up with five State governments, including Telangana, to work with select universities and engineering colleges. “Students pick up a problem in the sector and try to come up with solutions. Our instructors mentor them,” he said, adding that CTC has placed placements several trained students with one of its partners, Belcan, an engineering services company. It is now also looking to add more such recruitment partners.

On its new geared turbo fan engine and issues with it, he said: “When a new technology is brought to the market, there are initially some service issues that can happen. Now, none of these issues have anything to do with the safety, reliability of aircraft. These are all maintenance issues.”

“Engines will be in services for almost 30 or more years. It is common that new fixes for problems (as they appear) keep happening throughout the lifecycle of engines. Of the five issues flagged, four have been addressed and 95 per cent of the fleet currently has been retrofitted also. Only one issue is still under investigation, which is outside the engine actually,” he said. The engine is 16 per cent more fuel efficient, has 50 per cent less emissions and 75 per cent less noise levels, he said.

On the aerospace ecosystem in Hyderabad, he said the city is quickly emerging as a hub for aerospace manufacturing. Companies like Tata Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin and Boeing among others are setting up manufacturing facilities here. “This is a big opportunity for Hyderabad MSMEs to supply the required components. However, aerospace is not mass scale production like automobile. The number of components may be much lesser but they will be high-end in nature. We will show them new possibilities and help them upgrade their certifications and be eligible to bid for new or multiple products,” he said.