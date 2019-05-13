Pratt & Whitney’s training centre in Hyderabad reaches milestone

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp and known for its design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines, has completed more than 5,000 student days of training at its customer training centre in Hyderabad since its commencement in September 2015.

The Hyderabad facility is one of the three Pratt & Whitney training centres globally and offers specialised Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved training for airline maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities. It also has academic skill development programmes on offer to spur the growth of the aviation sector in India, according to a press release.

Students from skill development programmes also got an opportunity to work at leading aerospace organisations, including Belcan India Technology Center. The Hyderabad centre has successfully delivered its programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana.

“Make in India campaign has provided significant impetus to India’s economic growth, and we believe that the initiative will be successful if Skill India succeeds. Skill development will be the cornerstone of the aviation growth, and it’s heartening to see that students trained at our facility in Hyderabad getting an opportunity to work at Belcan,” said MD, Pratt & Whitney, UTC India, Palash Roy Chowdhury.