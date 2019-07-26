Praveen Rao reappointed as PJTSAU V C

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Dr. V Praveen Rao on Friday assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on his reappointment. The State government has extended Rao’s tenure as VC of the university for three more years. Meanwhile, an Automatic Book Lending Machine was introduced in PJTSAU Knowledge Management Centre which was inaugurated by Rao along with Registrar Dr S Sudheer Kumar and University Librarian Dr Veeranjaneyulu.