By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:29 pm

Hyderabad: Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe showed his interest to play in the Caribbean Premier League. He has also put his name for the players’ draft. However, the 48-year-old may not get a chance to play as BCCI is unlikely to allow him since he has not announced his retirement from domestic cricket.

Having appeared for the unsanctioned T10 league in Abu Dhabi, the veteran, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been removed from IPL edition for not taking permission from the cricket board.

The BCCI rule states that any player who wants to play in foreign leagues need to get No Objection Certificate after announcing retirement from domestic cricket.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh too followed the norm to play in the Global T20 League in Canada.

Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league. The veteran is still an active player in the Indian domestic league.