Pray for Akbaruddin: Asad appeals to party cadres

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to his party workers and public to pray for the good health of party floor leader and Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Akbaruddin has left for London, UK about 20 days ago for treatment. The legislator has sustained injuries in an attack on him at Chandrayangutta in 2011. A bullet fired on him during the attack is still lodged in his kidney.

Addressing the party cadre at headquarters Darussalam during the ‘Eid Milap’ held on Saturday, Asaduddin asked the cadre to pray for the speedy recovery of Akbaruddin. “I appeal to all of you to pray for him,” he said.

Party sources said that during treatment, Akbaruddin had developed some health problems but was now doing fine. He would return to India after the treatment, they said.