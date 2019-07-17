Prayers for good monsoon in Telangana

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: To preserve world peace and prosperity and for good monsoons, Balaji Bhavan Devotees Society (BBDS) and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are organising Sri Lakshmi Kumkumarchana and Varuna Japam at Balaji Bhavan, Himayathnagar on July 19.

Announcing the religious program in Balaji Bhavan here on Thursday, the Chairman of BBDS, Y Ramesh Naidu and president Krishnam Raju said that on the occasion of Ashada Masa Mahotsavam, Veda pundits will perform Kalasha Pratistapana and the society will distribute puja materials to the devotees apart from holding Annaprasadam for participating devotees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .