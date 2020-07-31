PRCI holds webinar on World Nature Conservation Day

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India, Hyderabad chapter organised a webinar on “World Nature Conservation Day– Communication a New World Order”.

R. Shoba, IFS & Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana, CS Ramalakshmi, IFS & Ex. Commissioner, Sericulture, Govt. of AP., C. Shekar Reddy, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council & Confederation of Indian Industry and Dr. Shilpi Sharma, Scientist and Regional Co-ordinator were guest speakers . The programme was moderated by Frederick Michael, Director, National Executive, PRCI, Hyderabad.

Sobha, said 500 species were on the verge of extinction, with invasive species destroying the biodiversity. She also spoke about Haritha Haram project of Telangana.

