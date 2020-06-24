Pre-book budget OnePlus TV in India, 2-year extended warranty ‘free’

By | Published: 12:39 pm

Bengaluru: Chinese technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday announced the availability of its new OnePlus TVs range for pre-book on Amazon.in.

OnePlus would expand its Smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of two new affordable sets via an online event on July 2.

To pre-book the new TV, for which prices would be announced on July 2, one needs to purchase a two-year extended warranty worth up to Rs 3,000 for just Rs 1,000 on Amazon.in between June 23 to July 2.

“An email confirmation will be shared on purchase. Purchase any of the new OnePlus TVs (2020 models) on Amazon before August 5,” the company said in a statement.

After buying the OnePlus TV, all those who opted for a two-year extended warranty will receive Amazon Pay balance of Rs 1,000 by August 10.

“This offer only applies to the new ranges of OnePlus TVs and on purchase on extended warranty and the OnePlus TV in the given date range,” said the company.

The new affordable OnePlus TVs will feature an immersive, bezel-less display with a vibrant Cinematic Display, a 93 percent ‘DCI-P3′ colour gamut and Dolby Vision support.

To recall, the company entered the smart TV industry in 2019 with OnePlus TV Q1 series which is available at starting price of Rs 69,900.