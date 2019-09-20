Pre-book new iPhones, Watch on Amazon, Flipkart, Ingram Micro

By | Published: 8:24 pm 9:18 pm

New Delhi: Amazon.in, Flipkart and Ingram Micro, a distributor of IT products and owned by HNA Technology of China, on Friday announced that they will offer the latest products from Apple, which include iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max along with Watch series 5.

Prospective buyers can begin pre-booking starting September 20.

Amazon and Ingram Micro have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well.

Flipkart is offering cash back of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rs 6,000 on 11 Pro and 11.

The new iPhones will also have a six-month ‘No Cost EMI’ option available on Amazon.

Ingram Micro is also organising launch events to showcase the products at 25 key locations in the country, starting September 27.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm recently unveiled the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at its event in California.

All the iPhones, which are upgrades over last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, will ship with the iOS 13, the latest operating system from Apple.

All the Apple products will go on sale in India on September 27 across both online and offline stores.