Pre-monsoon shower cools down Telangana; monsoon 2 days away

Hyderabad: Telangana received its first pre-monsoon rains on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying it was likely that the monsoon itself would enter the State in two days.

The searing summer heat gave way to cloudy weather and heavy downpour in several districts of the State, with some parts of Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagitial, Mancherial and Peddapalli receiving upwards of 2 cm of rain.

“These are pre-monsoon showers. The conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon and we expect to declare on June 22 the official onset of monsoon in the State,” YK Reddy, Director of the IMD station in Hyderabad, said.

According to an IMD weather bulletin, the conditions were becoming favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over more parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two to three days. IMD also said a low pressure area formed over northeast Bay of Bengal, which was expected to boost the progress of the monsoon over peninsular India in the next few days.

IMD warned that Telangana could expect heavy rains on Friday and Saturday in isolated areas under the influence of the current weather systems, including the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and the advancing monsoon.

But, on Thursday, it said isolated pockets of Medak, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli districts reeled under heat wave conditions. The highest temperature of the day at 42.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khammam, while the lowest of 36 degrees Celsius was at Dundigal near Hyderabad. The State capital registered a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

