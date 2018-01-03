Pre-recruitment training for constable aspirants held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The inaugural function of the pre-recruitment training organised by the East Zone police for the posts of police constables was held at the Osmania Medical College at Koti.

A total of 1,323 job aspirants had enrolled themselves, including 324 female candidates, across the nine police stations in the zone. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao briefed the aspirants about the training programme and how they can reach their goals. East Zone DCP Shashidhar Raju and other officials were present.