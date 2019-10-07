Precursor to Eight Point Plan drafting

By | Published: 12:53 am 6:18 pm

March 15, 1969: Important incidents of the day

The Telangana Rakshanala Samaikya Udyamam convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Karimnagar Zill Parishad president D Hanumanta Rao. This meeting which was attended by thousands of people demanded resignation of the MLAs and other representatives from Telangana region if the safeguards were not implemented by March 25, 1969.

TPC decided to declare March 17 as democracy protection day (Praja Swamy Rakshana Dinotsavam).

Proposal for extension of mulki rules for another five years.

N.G. Ranga, an MP from Andhra supported formation of Telangana and questioned as to why Telugu people cannot have two States when there are four to five Hindi speaking States.

NG Ranga, a prominent farmer leader of Andhra region was against formation of Vishalandhra and always supported the formation of separate Telangana state.

March 22, 1969: Two MPs from coastal Andhra Chengala Raya Naidu and Komma Reddy Surya Narayana issued a statement in Delhi stating that people from Andhra have no objection, if a separate Telangana State is created by the centre.

March 23, 1969: The CM announced that a high-level committee would be appointed with Telangana Ministers as members to safeguards the promises given to Telangana and temporary additional Chief Secretary would be appointed from Telangana.

March 24, 1969: A senior bureaucrat Abdul Kadri was appointed as additional CS on a temporary basis.

March 25, 1969: Telangana People’s convention was converted into Telangana Praja Samithi with Madan Mohan as its president and Venkat Ram Reddy as the chief secretary.

March 28, 1969: Important incidents of the day:

The Jamia Osmania Railway station was set on fire by a group of students. Nagam Janardan Reddy a medical student was a part of the group. In this incident, two students namely Prakash Kumar of Garla in Khammam district and Sarva Reddy of Changanpallyin Mahabubnagar district died accidentally.

Nizamabad MP M Narayana Reddy requested the speaker to allow a discussion on the SC’s rejection of mulki regulations. However the speaker Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy refused permission.

500 Andhra students attacked 70 Telangana Students in the Region Engineering College (REC) Warangal.

The Telangana regional committee rejected the report of Kumar Lalith.

April 2, 1969: Discussion on the ongoing agitation in Telangana region commenced in the parliament.Lok Sabha Speaker Neelam Sanjeeva Reedy had agreed in the House that the safeguards guaranteed to the Telangana region were not properly implemented.

April 3, 1969: In a meeting, Nalgonda District Congress Committee headed by president Thumala Laxma Reddy passed a resolution condemning the demand for a separate Telangana state.The Citizens Union Association was formed with MP G Venkata Swamy as its president to fight against the demand for a separate Telangana state.

April 4, 1969: The CPI party organised a meeting in Burugu Mahadev hall at RP Road in which they favored united AP and demanded implementation of safeguards in Telangana region. The meeting was presided over by Satyanarayana Reddy a city party leader. Important leaders who participated in the meeting included Raja Bahadur Gour and Neelam Rajshekar Reddy.

In his speech Satyanarayana Reddy opposed the idea of separate Telangana in reaction to this members supporting separate Telangana state were asked to leave the venue which resulted in a clash between the two groups followed by police firing. This incident was considered as one of the most violent incidents during the agitation and a magisterial enquiry was ordered. Konda Laxman Bapuji later visited the place of the incident and undertook a one-day hunger strike on April 5 in protest of the incident.

April 5, 1969: All important political leaders of Telangana region including Marri Chenna Reddy, Achutha Reddy, Chokka Rao, Hayagreeva Chary, S. Venkata Rama Reddy, S. Venkatesham, L.S. Narayana and Govindh Singh participated in a meeting organised at Konda Laxman Bapuji’s residence. The leaders in the meeting criticized the Secunderabad firing incident (CPI party meeting).

The Andhra Pradesh government kept an eye on the movement of all the important leaders of Telangana region. This meeting was taken seriously by the government as it perceived that unity of the leaders and planned course of action can intensity the agitation. Therefore, in order to weaken the agitation all important leaders of the 1969 agitation were arrested under the PD Act. With the arrest of Madan Mohan, S.B. Giri was appointed as the president of TPS.

April 7, 1969: SSP leader Madhu Limaye proposed a breach of privilege motion against the AP CM Kasu Bramhananda Reddy for his statement, “appointment of a parliamentary committee to examine the situation in Telangana amounts to interference in the affairs of the state” made on April 2.

April 9, 1969: TPS president SB Giri called on the people of Telangana to organise mass satyagraha demanding a separate Telangana state. However, he was arrested on the same day along with MLA Manik Rao, MLA T Anjaiah, M.M. Hashim, Major Ranga Swamy and others. On this day Sada Laxmi was elected as the president of TPS.

