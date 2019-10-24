Predictive selves, prophetic ethos

By | Published: 24th Oct 2019 12:05 am 11:48 pm

Reading memoirs of persons with or caring for those with genetically inherited conditions like breast cancer or Huntington’s Disease (HD), one is struck by their enormous moral dilemma: should they get themselves tested for the gene that will, eventually produce the illness? Is one looking for the certainty of a disease?

With the rise of personal genomics and fairly cheap genome testing for as low as Rs 15,000 — from companies such as mapmygenome.in — the amount of knowledge an individual can labour under is massive. When Genomepatri uses as its tag line ‘know yourself’, it is a far more biologically Socratic motto than one can imagine.

Masha Gessen’s writes in her memoir, Blood Matters: From BRCA 1 to Designer Babies, How the World and I Found Ourselves in the Future of the Gene:

I carry a genetic mutation that kills women early … through breast and ovarian cancer. My gene was identified about two years after my mother died and ten years before I tested positive for the mutation…. My cumulative risk of breast cancer at the moment was roughly 14 percent, to be adjusted up to 16 the following year and 18 the year after that. I was, in the absurd argot of the trade, a previvor: not yet diagnosed with cancer but with a high risk of getting it.

Awareness of Inheritance

Alice and Nancy Wexler, whose mother died of HD, refused tests, well aware that they had a 50% chance of inheriting the damaged gene, as Alice Wexler’s Mapping Fate: A Memoir of Family, Risk, and Genetic Research documents. In Deborah Goodman’s Hummingbird, she records the responses of her brothers to their father’s diagnosis of HD.

Steven Beatty’s In-Between Years: Life after a Positive Huntington’s Disease Test, records: ‘that [the moment of the results] was the moment my life completely …my two kids and my nephew were now known to be at risk. They each have a 50% chance of inheriting this damn disease’.

Thomas Couser argues that the ‘awareness that one is predisposed to a medical condition can induce intense, even excruciating self-consciousness’. This is already anticipated in those who prepare astrological charts, so personal genomics and predictive testing is one more step in the rise of the predictive self. This predictive self, however, is autobiological. Anna Harris et al define autobiology this way:

Autobiology – the study of, and story about, one’s own organism – is a term we use to capture narratives told at the molecular level, stories which concern genetic markers, alleles and ribonucleic acids, interweaving family histories of illness into wayfaring… narratives. They are also autobiological narratives in the ways in which they document a sense of self-making through forms of biological practice and scientific experimentation, practices which exhibit a form of playfulness, while simultaneously being bound up with consumerist concerns.

Medicalisation of Life

We are not just our biology today, but our biology tomorrow: the syndromes, pathologies or illnesses that may develop. Predictive testing, especially for genetic disorders, has foregrounded the future as a biological prospect. Take Gessen for instance, who writes: ‘I spent weeks reading medical studies and doing frantic arithmetic [about her probability and propensity for cancer as predicted by her genome data]’.

The rise of the predictive self that relies on an increasing self-monitoring of our bodily conditions ties in with the medicalisation of everyday life. All of us now are able to trot off basic health parameters and, despite warnings from healthcare professionals, even offer medical advice (gleaned, as ‘good’ research in India often is, from the first hit/link on Google) to people.

Predictive genetic testing is part of the prophetic ethos we see now. Like astrological charts, predictive testing offers us an illusion of knowing. This illusion of knowing is a panacea being proffered in scientific language against the uncertainty of life – which begins, let us not forget, as an accident – itself.

Gene Meme

The science itself denies 100% reliability on genetic inheritance, but yet it acquires the status of a prediction. It becomes part of an ethos that manufactures certainty, although. Many reject this manufactured certainty. The Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker who undertook genomic testing for himself has this to say:

Then there are the genes for traits that seem plausible enough but make the wrong prediction about how I live my life, like my genes for tasting the bitterness in broccoli, beer and Brussels sprouts (I consume them all), for lactose-intolerance (I seem to tolerate ice cream just fine) and for fast-twitch muscle fibers (I prefer hiking and cycling to basketball and squash). I also have genes … whose meanings are a bit baffling (like a gene that gives me typical odds for having red hair, which I don’t have), and ones whose predictions are flat-out wrong (like a high risk of baldness). What should I make of the nonsensical news that I am probably light-skinned but have a twofold risk of baldness? These diagnoses, of course, are simply peeled off the data in a study: 40 percent of men with the C version of the rs2180439 SNP are bald, compared with 80 percent of men with the T version, and I have the T … I’m not 80 percent bald, or even 80 percent likely to be bald; I’m 100 percent likely not to be bald [he has a thick head of grey hair!].

The prophetic ethos can be produced, argues Lynda Walsh in her fascinating Scientists as Prophets, by anybody who can ‘demonstrate privileged access to knowledge beyond the public ken’. But as Walsh argues, this is where we go wrong, in assuming that the scientist is offering complete and accurate answers:

The function of the prophetic ethos is to engage a polity in dialogue that frames a crisis in terms of the polity’s covenant values, and if science advisers perform prophetic ethos, then their function is chiefly to start an evaluative dialogue — not … the provision of technical solutions to political problems.

Repeated rhetorical acts constitute, as Walsh notes, politics itself. The contemporary reliance on predictive tests and genomics is the making of a particular ethos wherein we are being conditioned to believe that the predictive test determines not only our future but must also determine our choices. Prediction is a meme – and psephologists have long understood this – and it is currently a ‘gene meme’.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

