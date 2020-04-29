Predictive tools to aid Covid treatment

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based digital company RoundSqr, which has a team of data scientists and digital practitioners, used a classification technique called UMAP (Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection) to distinguish regular pneumonia versus Covid-19 induced pneumonia in patients through mobile chest X-rays. The company is also building predictive tools that will determine the risk levels of Covid-19 patients to line up appropriate treatment.

The company believes that mobile X-rays can also help in testing and sample collection, so that mild cases can be filtered out through telemedicine integration.

Sirisha Peyyeti, co-founder & head of consulting, RoundSqr, told Telangana Today, “Globally, CT scans are used to analyse the patient prognosis. After speaking to several radiologists and healthcare practitioners, we have come to a conclusion that everything is connected to pulmonary condition, be it severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Coronavirus. Lung collapse has been the reason for fatality. So we wanted to see if we can do anything in terms of understanding the prognosis of the disease based on imaging data that the radiologists have access to. Based on Wuhan data, studies are in progress on the CT scans to identify patterns and to know how effective the scans had been.”

She added, “From the discussions we had with radiologists, we found out that not every clinic is equipped with CT scan machine as it is very expensive. And more importantly, a patient would have to move to a radiology department for a CT scan. But considering the fact that mobile X-rays are available, we wanted to see if the Covid-19 patterns can be detected from the images. While rapid test kits are available to determine if one has Covid-19 or not, the bigger challenge we felt was to determine if the pneumonia caused to a Covid-19 patient is the regular pneumonia or the one caused by Covid-19. Doctors are unable to treat those with regular pneumonia as they are waiting for the test results to determine if the pneumonia is induced by Covid-19. So, we have used machine learning to study data for pneumonia classification.”

The company with its capabilities in emerging technologies, is trying to figure out if a patient will need a ventilator and will it be a severe case or a mild case, based on the data using algorithms.

This will help healthcare practitioners in planning what kind of treatment, isolation and logistics is needed for a patient, by determining the risk levels. These insights will also help identify when a patient is going to get better. RoundSqr is getting access to global data to come out with more predictive tools.

