Preetham leads Bhavans to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: Bhavan’s Basketball Club rallied past KVBR 54-44 as Preetham led with 19 points in the GM Sampath Kumar Memorial Open Prize Money Basketball Tournament being held at YMCA Secunderabad on Friday. It was Rufus who top-scored for KVBR side with 14 points.

In another match, Sittang Club defeated Mahindra Hills 51-39 after leading 19-18 in the first half. Anish and Mahi scored 20 and 14 points respectively for the winning side while Ajay and Peter scored 12 and 10 points for Mahindra Hills.

Results: Bhavan’s Basketball Club 54 (Preetham 19, Hari 10) bt KVBR 44 (Rufus 13); Sittang Club 51 (Anish 20, Mahi 14) bt Mahindra Hills 39

(Ajay 12, Peter 10)

