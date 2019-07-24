Preethi dominates second day’s show

By | Published: 8:46 pm 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Preethi Kongara tamed the winds to a nicety to dominate the second day’s proceedings in the National Ranking Monsoon Regatta 2019 at Hussainsagar on Wednesday. Preethi bagged two wins and pushed Vijay Kumar down to secondnd position on the leader board.

With deeply conservative starts often in 15th position Preethi of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad was raced away to the top position by the first mark with good skills.

“It was at the State Championships that Preethi found her form. She is continuing to crack the code pretty much out performing the entire national fleet., I have never see her sailing so fast”, said Suheim Sheikh her coach and mentor for the last three years.

Vijay Kumar had a terrible 6th race finishing 23rd and has dropped down to second overall but still topped in the boys’ table by a huge margin.

Vishvanath Padidala of the Navy Saling School and an erstwhile sailor of the Yacht Club showed his class today with a second position in the sixth race bringing him to third overall and second in boys.

Lakshmi Nookarathnam and Vaishnavai of The Yacht Club dropped in ranking with extremely bad finishes in the 6th race. Top seed girl Uma Chauhan retired in the sixth race and also dropped down very low in the leader board.

In the B Fleet Mallesh Gaddam of MJPT School stole the show with Praveen Ramavath and Supriya Peramlpally of SWEAROES coming in top amongst girl

Points Tally: Main Fleet: 1. Preethi Kongara (30 pts, Yacht Club of Hyd), 2. Lakshmi Nookarathnam (74 pts YCH), 3. Vaishnavi Verravamsham (86 pts, YCH).

Boys: 1. Vijay Kumar (41pts, Trishna Sailing Club), 2. Vishvanath Padidala (71 pts, NBSC Goa), 3. Ekalavya Batham (82 pts, NSS Bhopal).

Green Fleet: Girls: 1. Supriya Peerampally (33 pts, YCH), 2. Vishnavi Thalapalli (88 pts, YCH), 3. Sriharshita (87.5 pts, YCH).

Boys: 1. Mallesh Gaddam (24pts, YCH), 2. Praveen Ramavath (27 pts, YCH), 3. 3. Burri Karthick (42pts, YCH).

