Preethi extends dominant run

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Preethi Kongara made full use of the winds to put up three straight wins in the sub-junior category of the Telangana State Sailing Regatta at Hussainsagar on Thursday.

The third day saw the winds gusting to 23 knots leading to at least 15 capsizes across three races in the sub-junior Optimist Class. “Preethi had two unimpressive starts.

However, she grabbed the first position within 10-15 minutes,” said coach Suheim Sheikh. Coming in second place was compatriot Lakshmi Nookarathnam from Hyderabad. Jhansi Priya, Ravali Parandi and Dharani Laveti are battling it out for the third place.

In the junior laser class category, Sikankshu Singh outclassed the rivals losing only two out of ten races. Nitya Balachander of Tamil Nadu stands runner-up in six of the 10 races. In the laser state junior championship, debutant Vatsal Banker was declared the State Junior Champion overcoming the more experienced Juhi Desai in a closely fought contest while Majji Lalitha bagged the bronze medal.

