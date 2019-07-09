Preethi gains early lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Preethi Kongara gained an early lead after the end of three races in the Telangana State Regatta which began at Hussainsagar on Tuesday.

Preethi secured two wins and a second position to take the lead while Dharani Laveti and Jhansi Laveti stand at second and third places respectively.

Preethi started all three races from the middle pop the line for clear wind and speed. She sailed through from the middle of the fleet to win two races by a clear margin. Currently ranked number three in India, Preethi hopes to be number one in the country during the forthcoming ranking championship in Hyderabad.

Lakshmi Nookarathnam finished with one win and stands at fourth position. She was disqualified in the third race after starting ahead of time and was dropped from second position to 17th.

Ajay Gajji from Vikarabad is currently placed in fifth position. With one win, he leads the boys category followed by Santosh Chitakalaya. The weather was ideal for sailors with gusts ranging from 9 to 18 knots.

