Preethi inches closer to title

Hyderabad: Preethi Kongara of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH) inched closer to winning the coveted Monsoon Regatta Trophy.

The young sailor won the first race of the day, the seventh in the series, and followed by a eighth and a fourth finish to top the table.

Preethi vanquished the national fleet. She has made a mark with some flawless wind reading and tactics. Thanks to her good show, she has four wins out of the nine races.

“I am enjoying the regatta and hope that all goes well tomorrow ,“ said a beaming Preethi after the ninth races in a series of 12.

The wind conditions were very strong on the day and Nikhil Mandavkar of Pune sailed beautifully to rise to the second position beating a host of local YCH sailors.

Rithika Dangi of NSS Bhopal won two races placing her just behind Preethi in on the leader board although she trails by a huge margin. Vijay Kumar of Trishna Sailing Club capsized and is currently placed third overall but still tops the boys fleet.

At the end of nine races, the six girls are in the top eight. Uma Chauhan and Rithika Dangi are trailing Preethi followed by locals Lakshmi Nookarathnam and Vaishnavi Veeravamsham.

Points Tally at the end of 9 races: Main Fleet: Girls: 1. Preethi Kongara (28 pts, Yacht Club of Hyd), 2. Rithika Dangi (60, NSS Bhopal), 3. Uma Chauhan (66, NSS Bhopal). Boys: 1. Vijay Kumar (60 pts, Trishna Sailing Club), 2. Raj Vishvakarma (90 pts, NSS Bhopal), 3. Ekalavya Batham (102, NSS Bhopal). Green Fleet: Girls: 1. Supriya Peerampally (55pts, YCH), 2. Vishnavi Thalapalli (74, YCH), 3. Sriharshita (127, YCH). Boys: 1. Praveen Ramavath (34, YCH), 2. Nikhil Mandhavkar (35, CESC), 3. Mallesh Gaddam (36, YCH).

