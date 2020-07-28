Pregnant Hyderabadi woman stranded at Dubai airport returns home

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old pregnant woman, Hajira Begum, who was stranded in Dubai, has finally managed to reach her residence in the old city here, but after going through an ordeal that included living in the Dubai Airport depending on food given by others. Her plight did not go unnoticed for long, with help coming in the form of free accommodation, food and a flight ticket back home, apart from a baby shower ceremony.

Hajira, who reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night and reunited with her family in Vattepally of Jahanuma, had gone to Dubai on February 12 to work as a domestic help after securing a visiting visa with the help of a placement agency.

When the agency was trying to convert her visiting visa, Hajira underwent a mandatory medical test during which it was confirmed that she was pregnant. As per rules in Dubai, employment should not be given to a pregnant woman. The lockdown further added to her woes, making it impossible for her to return home. On July 14, she finally managed to get a ticket on an evacuation flight, but reached the airport only to find that the flight was cancelled.

Since then, she was living in the airport. During this time, she met another woman, K Sujatha from Andhra Pradesh. Both Hajira and Sujatha, according to an NGO, managed to survive by collecting food from other passengers at the airport. Finally, a representative of the Friends of India NGO in Dubai arranged free accommodation and food for them in the residence of V Sharada from Nizamabad, who was working in Dubai.

Sharada even organised a baby shower ceremony for Hajira, who in the meantime managed to get another flight ticket for her with the help of the Indian Consulate in Dubai and a social worker Uma Shankar.

Another social worker Rupesh Mehata of ‘Jain Seva Mission’ arranged a ticket for Sujatha who will land at RGIA on July 30.

