Pregnant woman delivers baby outside govt hospital in Jangaon

Jangaon: A pregnant woman delivered a baby boy outside the government Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at Champak Hills in Jangaon on Sunday after the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit her. A native of Nagireddypally village in Bachannapet Mandal of the district, Sk Bibi, wife of one Hussain, was brought to the hospital for the delivery of her fourth child. But the staff of the hospital allegedly asked her to go to MGM Hospital in Warangal stating that they were unable to perform the delivery citing different reasons.

Following this, Hussain called the emergency number 108 and asked for an ambulance to shift her to a hospital in Siddipet town instead of MGM Hospital. However, the ambulance did not reach the hospital in time. Meanwhile, the woman developed labour pains and delivered the baby boy at the bus stop outside the hospital.

“After coming to know about her delivery, the hospital staff came out and shifted her to the hospital ward. My wife and baby are healthy and treatment is going on,” Hussain said. Meanwhile, Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) Superintendent Dr Pujari Raghu told media that they referred the woman to MGM hospital since she was anaemic.

“The duty doctor and staff shifted her to the emergency block and after examining her health condition, suggested that she be immediately shifted to MGM Hospital. But the family members refused to take her to MGM Hospital and waited for three hours outside the hospital,” he said. One more reason for not admitting the woman was that a lab technician at the Mother and Child Hospital was tested positive for Covid-19, he added.

