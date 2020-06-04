Pregnant woman dies of heart attack in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Karimnagar: A pregnant woman died of a heart attack while she was being shifted to a hospital on Thursday. The newborn twins also died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased Jupaka Swaroopa, a native of Rekonda of Chigurumamidi mandal.

According to the family members, on Thursday morning she complained of chest pain. The family members immediately took her to Huzurabad circle hospital where she was declared brought dead. When doctors informed them that there was a possibility of delivering live babies even if the mother was dead, the family agreed to the surgery.

After taking consent from her husband, doctors went ahead with the surgery and delivered the twins. However, with the condition of the newborns being serious, doctors provided emergency medical services, but the infants died while undergoing treatment.

