Pregnant woman from Karimnagar tests positive for swine flu

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital continues to remain the eye of the storm of infectious diseases. On Monday, the health authorities confirmed that a pregnant woman from Karimnagar tested positive for swine flu and was admitted in the hospital.

At present, a H1N1 patient and COVID-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, which has added to the challenge for healthcare workers in the hospital. The H1N1 positive patient has so far responded to the treatment and is under close observation in the isolation room.

