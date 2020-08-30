Pregnant woman, one other killed in road accident in Bhongir

The deceased, Dosada Swaroopa (27) and K Sathemma(35),were labourers of L and T road works and natives of Gangwada village of Navabpet in Vikarabad district

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two women died and one person was injured in a road accident that took place on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway near Vangapally in Yadagirigutta mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday.

The deceased, Dosada Swaroopa (27) and K Sathemma(35),were labourers of L and T road works and natives of Gangwada village of Navabpet in Vikarabad district. Another person G Narsimha was injured in the mishap.

The incident took place when a truck, which was proceeding towards Warangal hit them while they were unloading sand from a tractor parked on the roadside. Swaroopa, who was pregnant, died on the spot and Sathemma died while undergoing treatment in area hospital at Bhongir. The tractor driver Narsimha was also injured in the incident.

On receiving information, Yadagirigutta police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to area hospital for treatment and he is said to be out of danger. Autopsy was conducted on the bodies of the two dead women at the area hospital.

Police suspect the truck driver was drunk leading to the accident. He has been arrested and a case filed.

