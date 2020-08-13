Preity Zinta hones shooting skills under ‘John Wick’ trainer

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta is honing her shooting skills, and she has roped in the best in business to train her.

In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, Preity is seen firing guns at a range. She revealed that she is being trained by Aaron Cohen, who trained Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves for “John Wick”.

“A dream does not become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination, and hard work. So here I am trying to make my action dream come true,” she wrote.

She added: “Training hard with the super tough @acohofficial . So no one can say that women cannot do Action in Hindi movies. Hope all the directors are watching.”





Her video impressed friends in the film industry as well as fans.

“Aree P you will put all of us out of business,” Arjun Rampal commented.

When a user called her “John Chick”, Preity laughed and said: ” that’s funny… you are saying because Aaron who is training me trained Keanu Reeves for ‘John Wick’.”