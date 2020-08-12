Preity Zinta mourns demise of personal secretary

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta is saddened about the demise of her personal secretary, Prasad Rao.
On Wednesday, Preity took to Instagram and shared the news among her followers.
“This has been a brutal year. I never thought I’d have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes. I love you Prasad. You will be missed beyond words. Hope you are at peace and at a better place. Rest in peace #Gonetoosoon,” Preity wrote.
With the note, she posted a throwback picture where she is seen with her late secretary in happy times.
Several celebrities mourned the demise of Prasad Rao.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: “This is very sad news. I remember him at all our film shootings.. always smiling and so good at his work.”
Actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: “Oh no.”
“I just can’t believe it,” Dia wrote.