Preity Zinta nostalgic as ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ turns 19

Mumbai: Actor Preity Zinta turned nostalgic on Monday morning while reminiscing about her 2001 release, “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”. In the Abbas-Mustan directorial, Preity starred alongside Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video clip of the film’s title song “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke” where she features alongside Salman Khan and wrote: “‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ was so much fun! I loved working with #AbbasMustan, @beingsalmankhan, #RaniMukerji, #AmrishPuri & the entire cast n crew. My craziest role!!!!! All the research I did, how nervous I was. It was such a fun experience. Thank you #Abbasmustan, Salman, Rani & everyone that worked there for an emotionally charged & madly fun ride. #anniversary #ting #chorichorichupkechupke.”

The film hit the theatres on March 9, 2001, and turns 19 today. The film was one of the biggest hits of its times and did a huge business at the box office. However, the film also landed into a controversy for dealing with the subject of surrogacy, which was mostly not touched by Bollywood filmmakers before this.

Commenting on Preity’s post, a fan wrote: “My favourite and watching this crying all the time.” Another fan wrote: “This is love! It is my childhood movie.”

In the film, Preity essayed the role of Madhu, a sex worker who gave birth to Raj Malhotra (Salman Khan’s) child via surrogacy. The actor faced criticism and controversy from a section of the audience for playing the character. Reminding her of that, a user wrote: “It also led to a controversy which you fought well.”