Premature baby declared dead in Bhadrachalam found alive later

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Kothagudem: A new born child whom the doctors declared dead was found to be alive after sometime in a premature delivery incident at Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

It was said that a woman M Sunitha of Narsingapuram of Chintur mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh who was six months pregnant admitted to the hospital following labour pains a couple of days ago.

The doctors performed caesarian surgery on Saturday and the woman gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl. The doctors declared the baby boy dead as there was no movement in the child’s body and handed over the child wrapped in a cover to the parents.

During afternoon hours, a family of the woman found the baby boy wrapped in the cover moving and immediately alerted the doctors. Then the doctors placed the new born child in an incubator as the child was underweight, weighing only 568 grams.

Parents, their family members and Adivasi Girijana Samkshema Parishad leader Madivi Nehru demanded action against doctors and staff. A complaint to the ITDA officials and District Collector MV Reddy was lodged against the doctors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .