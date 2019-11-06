Premature delivery costs Telangana NRI couple Rs 4.5 crore!

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:50 pm

Jeddah: Parents of quadruplets born prematurely at a leading hospital in Riyadh have appealing for help. The couple, who had paid for a normal delivery package, is now unable to meet the unexpected expenses of around Rs 4.5 crore for the premature delivery.

The four baby girls were born to Telangana couple Syed Zahid Ali and Madiha Iram a week ago at Sulaiman Habib Hospital. The babies were born two months before the due date and have been placed in incubators at the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital, according to their father.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Zahid Ali said: “There was no option but to admit my wife in this hospital which has state-of-the-art technology and facilities to handle such complicated cases. Hence, I rushed her to this hospital and paid SR 23,000 which was saved for normal delivery package.”

Madiha Iram was discharged on Sunday. The babies were required to be kept in NICU for at least another 60 days, he said.

He added that every day SR. 40,000 (equivalent to Rs 7.5 lakh) was required to pay for hospital charges.

The family needs SR 2.4 million (about Rs 4,46,40,000) to keep their newborns in incubators.

Zahid Ali said while he was happy to have the four girls, he wasn’t prepared for the hefty bill. “I had saved money for a normal delivery, but now with the premature birth, I have no means to pay this huge amount.”

Zahid, who hails from Mallapalli in Nizamabad, works in an engineering consulting office in Riyadh. His wife, Madiha, is on two-year visit visa. The family has been approaching charitable organisations for financial reprieve.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .