Premier Action catches the eye in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: Premier Action worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND

800m:

Royal Ruby (Bopanna) 59, 600/44, strode out well. George Cross (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Light The Way (Aneel) & 2y-(Leitir/Mor/Lombardia) (P Ajeethj K) 1-0, 600/43, pair moved well.

2y-(Arazan/Queen’s Collection) (Khurshad Alam) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Downtown Gal (Gopal Singh) & 25-2y-(Excellent Art/Heiress) (App) 1-2, 600/45, pair finished level. 2y-(Arazan/Blue Ribben) (Rohit Kumar) & Hashtag (Khurshad Alam) 59, 600/45, pair finished level.

Sarvatra (Aneel) 1-1, 600/44, maintains form. Minnelli (Ritesh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Cosmic Star (App) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. On My Way (Aneel) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Celeritas (Kiran Naidu) 58, 600/45, good. Strategist (Koushik) 1-4, 600/46, well in hand. Star Envoy (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/45, moved nicely. Blazing Speed (Trainer) 1-3.5, 600/46.5, moved easy.

1000m:

Amazing Script (A Joshi) & Moringa (P Ajeeth K) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. Africanus (P Ajeeth K) & Forever Bond (A Joshi) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved together. Lacrosse (App) & Cheltenham (R Ajinkya) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. Premier Action (Kunal) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, impressed. Southern State (App) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. 2y-(Green Coast/Molecule) (Khurshad Alam) & Cerberus (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended.

Sun Dancer (Ajit Singh) & Let It Be Me (Kunal) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Detonator (R Ajinkya) & Lady Of War (App) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved well. Sweet Pistol (Khurshad Alam) & Vega Cassandra (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended. Charcoal (Rohit Kumar) & City Of Fusion (Khurshad Alam) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair shaped well.

1400m:

Midnight Dream (Kunal) & Blazer (Ajit Singh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, a notable pair.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.