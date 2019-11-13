Premier Badminton League Season 5 to start on Jan 20

By | Published: 5:00 pm

New Delhi: The fifth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will start from January 20, 2020 and will continue till February 9.

While Season 4 saw the Kidambi Srikanth-led Bengaluru Raptors lift the title, the league owned by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and organised by Sportzlive, the official license holders under the aegis of BAI, will be hosted this time in Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru.

“India’s prowess in badminton has been re-established once again as PV Sindhu became the first Indian to become the world champion. Sai Praneeth also brought a men’s singles medal after 36 years, signifying India’s stupendous development in the sport. The fifth season of PBL will give badminton lovers a priceless opportunity to watch these champions live,” said BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“It is not only singles but the dynamics have now changed with superb performances from the young brigade like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The two have put Indian doubles on the badminton map with their fearless display against world champions. PBL played a pivotal role in their emergence and it will be fantastic to see them weave their magic in front of home fans,” said Atul Pande, Managing Director, SportzLive.

The auction date will soon be announced as the fifth season promises high octane action ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.